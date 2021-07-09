Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1212 PM CDT, the public and media continue to report flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell earlier this morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Padre Island, Arroyo City, Holly Beach, Laguna Vista Police Department, Pharr Central Fire Station, Beach Access Six, Beach Access Five, Beach Access Four, Laguna Heights, South Padre Island Convention Center, South Padre Island Birding Center, Port Isabel High School, South Padre Island Police Department, Port Isabel City Hall, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park, U.s. Coast Guard Station and Boca Chica Beach.