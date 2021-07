Asheville, N.C. — Police officers around the country are feeling the heat. The scrutiny is prominent in one North Carolina city where morale has taken a serious hit. In the past year-and-a-half, Asheville has seen officers leave the force in big numbers in light of widespread protests, calls to defund the police and poor pay. City officials said they've lost more than 80 staff members of its police department, around 40% of its 238-member force since Jan. 2020.