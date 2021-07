[caption id="attachment_23165014" align="alignnone" width="650" caption="" credit="Warner Bros." credit_src=""]. Woof. I mean... who could've seen this one coming, huh?! Certainly not literally every single human being that doesn't work at Warner Bros. -- that's who. Space Jam: A New Legacy was dead-on-arrival and everyone, except those who actually decided to make the movie, knew it from the moment it started to really come together back in 2018. Now, here we are three years later and the reviews/reactions to the "film" have hit the internet, and folks, they ain't pretty.