APD Asking for Public Assistance

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Police Department is asking for help after a suspicious incident was reported by a group of children. On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. a group of children playing outdoors in the 1100 Block of Glendale Dr. in North Abilene reported that a young White female, around age 7 with black or brown hair, got into a dark blue van with a red stripe on the hood. The boys indicated that there were two adult males in the van, and the girl did not want to get in. The driver of the van was possibly Hispanic and the passenger White.

The police department does not have any reports of a missing child related to this incident. A canvass of the area for information and evidence of a crime continues.

Police are asking if you have any information on this incident to call the non-emergency number at 673-8331, or if it is an emergency, 9-1-1.

