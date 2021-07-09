Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elvis Presley’s ‘Return To Sender’ Music Video is Still Iconic Today

By Silke Jasso
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My gosh, just look at this handsome man. Oh, how I wish I was born during the Elvis Presley era. I would have killed to see this talented man in concert, and just dance the night away while listening to his songs. I mean, I still do dance along, but I guess it's different. There's something about those times that make me so excited. From Jailhouse Rock, Heartbreak Hotel, Can't Help Falling in Love, the American singer captivated the hearts of everybody.

www.wideopencountry.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Otis Blackwell
Person
Winfield Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Rock And Roll Music#American Rock#Return To Sender#Elvis Presley Music#The Four Seasons#Riaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Music940wfaw.com

Flashback: Elvis Presley’s First Official Recording Session

It was 67 years ago today (July 5th, 1954), that the future “King of Rock N' Roll,” Elvis Presley, taped his first professional recording session at Memphis' Sun Studios. Produced by Sun owner Sam Phillips, the session featured Elvis on acoustic guitar and vocals, Bill Black on double bass, and Scotty Moore on lead guitar. The session — which was recorded in hopes of issuing an actual single, followed a 1954 demo session and two 1955 studio rehearsals at Sun — featured two other songs, the ballad “Harbor Lights” and “I Love You Because.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Cousin Remembers Shocking Sight From the King in the Recording Studio

Elvis Presley left behind more than a massive collection of hits. He left behind an undying legacy. So many of the things she did and said as well as the places he went have become iconic. Countless fans from around the globe have spent hours digging into the deep lore of the King’s life. After all, there are several books and documentaries out there that detail large portions of his life and exploits. Alternatively, fans can go to Graceland and learn volumes about Presley, his life, and his family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Ann-Margret says she and Elvis Presley would tease each other

Ann-Margret says that Elvis Presley had “a great sense of humor.”. The 80-year-old actress — who gyrated opposite Presley in “Viva Las Vegas” and was rumored to have had an affair with him during his marriage to Priscilla Presley — recalled to Page Six that “he was very funny.”. “He...
CelebritiesPopculture

Sanford Clark, Rockabilly Artist Who Influenced Elvis Presley, Dead at 85

Sanford Clark, a famed Rockabilly artist who influenced Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 85. Clark's publicist, Johnny Vallis, shared the sad news with the Associated Press, revealing that the singer died on July 4th. Clark had been hospitalized at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. The musician was receiving cancer treatment at the facility and later contracted Covid-19. Vallis does not appear to have clarified what Clark's official cause of death was. Clark is survived by his wife and several children.
Celebritiesoutsider.com

Elvis Presley: What the King’s Father Explained to His Son’s Co-Star Ann-Margret at His Funeral

When the news broke that Elvis Presley passed away, it shook the world to its core. From fans to family members to friends, everyone mourned the loss of the pop culture icon. Although they weren’t together at the time of his passing, one of Elvis’ former flames had an emotional moment with Elvis’ father at the time of his funeral. Elvis Presley’s ex-lover Ann-Margret attended the funeral proceedings and spent some time with his father, Vernon Presley.
Celebritiesoutsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Memphis Mafia Friend Opened Up About Priscilla’s Baby Shower Put on By Nancy Sinatra

A former member of Elvis Presley’s Memphis Mafia has shared their memories when an A-list celebrity threw a baby shower for Priscilla Presley. Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born exactly nine months after her parents’ wedding in 1968. While Priscilla was pregnant, Elvis starred in Speedway alongside Nancy Sinatra. Sinatra would later host Priscilla Presley’s baby shower.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Father Made Impactful Statement Before the King’s Death in 1977

Elvis Presley’s father Vernon once made an impactful statement about his son just a few weeks before his unfortunate death in 1977. Vernon Presley was very proud of all his son had accomplished in his life, despite being brought up under humbler means. In fact, Elvis Presley was one of, if not the most successful solo artist ever to live. But with fame comes scandal, imposters, and clout chasers. That is why the King kept his friend group small. The Memphis Mafia varies over the years. However, it only ever consisted of Elvis Presley’s closest and most trusted friends.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Meet Elvis Presley's Granddaughter, Riley Keough, Who Is Priscilla's Exact Copy

Riley Keough is a descendant of the legendary singer Elvis Presley and bears a striking resemblance to the late music icon's former wife, Priscilla Presley. There's no doubt that Riley has the Presley genes as she is the spitting image of her mother, Lisa Marie, and her grandmother, Priscilla. When Riley Keough walked into the Tribeca Film Festival in New York back in 2013, her looks became a hot topic of discussion among fans and followers, according to Daily Mail.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley: Pre-Orders for Official Graphic Novel Now Being Offered

We know Elvis Presley as an icon. He was the King of Rock and Roll. At the same time, he was a fashion icon and movie star. Just about every aspect of his life has become the stuff of legend. However, he walked a long road that started in poverty to get to that point. Like other aspects of his life, much is known about his beginnings. However, we are about to get a whole new perspective on the King’s story.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley: How He Proposed to His First Girlfriend Anita Wood

Elvis Presley proved that his song “Can’t Help Falling In Love” was far too true. The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll had several romantic relationships throughout his life. With his charming personality, jokester tendencies, and swoon-worthy ballads, Presley was a natural romantic. He also had quite a career in some love-focused films like “Love Me Tender” and “Loving You.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy