‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Reveal Possible Setting and Plot

It’s only been 46 days since A Quiet Place Part II premiered in theaters. The film sat on the shelf for over a year due to the Covid pandemic, then finally debuted on the big screen on May 28, 2021 as one of the first major blockbusters to return to multiplexes following months and months of coronavirus-related closures and delays. The film did fairly well, too, grossing over $150 million in the U.S. and more than $279 million worldwide. Granted, that's less than the first movie’s $350 million the first Quiet Place grossed. But given the state of the world — and the state of movie theaters — those are solid numbers.