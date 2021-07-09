Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ohio Law Says Providers Can Deny Care to LGBTQ+ Patients If They Object on Moral Grounds

By Steven Briggs
Scrubs Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother state is making it harder for LGBTQ+ patients to access healthcare. Ohio lawmakers snuck a provision into a 2,400-page budget bill at the eleventh hour that allows doctors to deny healthcare to members of the LGBTQ+ community if they object on religious, ethical, or moral grounds. Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed the bill into law, creating an uproar among advocates for the queer community.

scrubsmag.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Patient Care#Transgender#Ohio Law Says#Lgbtq Healthcare#Equality Ohio#Americans#The Human Rights Campaign#Anti Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Public HealthKOAT 7

New Mexico hospitals are full, not from COVID-19 patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people avoided seeing their primary care physicians during the pandemic. Now, hospitals are packed to the brim. Doctors said the reason is a backlog in care. From University of New Mexico hospital. "Hospitals are full. We have been full for about the last three months," Dr....
Richmond, VAwymt.com

Medicaid adult dental benefit launches July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is expanding its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit to poor adults, meaning more than 750,000 Virginians will be eligible for the benefit starting Thursday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that it is part of a two-year state budget that includes $35 million in...
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Ohio moms speak out after private school expels their children over critical race theory pushback

Two Ohio mothers spoke out Wednesday morning after their children were expelled from a private school due to the mothers pushing back against critical race theory. Columbus Academy is denying re-enrollment to several students, alleging that their mothers breached part of their contract by leading a public campaign against the school's purported attempt to "indoctrinate" students with left-wing ideas.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

These 10 States Require Students To Wear Masks

All 50 states have dropped mask mandates for the general public, but 10 states still require students to wear masks in schools, though some could drop the requirement before the start of the new school year this fall. Key Facts. 10 states currently mandate masks in all schools, according to...
Ohio Statefox29.com

Wrong patient gets kidney at Ohio hospital

CLEVELAND - An Ohio hospital has acknowledged that a patient received a new kidney meant for someone else. Officials at University Hospitals in Cleveland on Monday apologized for the mistake and said two employees have been placed on administrative leave. The kidney given to the wrong patient is compatible and the person is expected to recover, officials said.
Public HealthWRAL

Duke report to lawmakers: Masks and vaccines make full in-person school safe

North Carolina schools successfully prevented COVID-19 outbreaks during full in-person learning this spring, according to Duke University research released Wednesday, and wearing masks was essential to that success. Going forward, masks will remain essential to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools, particularly as younger children remain ineligible for vaccines...
Healthcitizensjournal.us

State lawmakers ban requiring vaccine at public schools

Arguing parents have a right to decide whether or not their children should receive an experimental vaccine not fully approved by the FDA, Ohio lawmakers passed a bill banning public schools and universities from requiring that students get a COVID-19 shot. The ban was part of last-minute additions in a...
Maine Stateune.edu

New Maine law recognizes pharmacists as health care providers

On June 10, Maine Governor Janet Mills signed LD 603 "An Act Regarding the Practice of Pharmacy" into law. This new public law amends the Maine Pharmacy Act to officially define the practice of pharmacy as the provision of health care services and recognizes pharmacists as providers of health care services.
Advocacytennesseestar.com

Ohio Abortion Clinic Threw Dismembered Baby in Dumpster, Pro-Life Group Claims

A pro-life group has accused an Ohio abortion facility of throwing a dismembered, aborted baby away in a dumpster. Ohio Right to Life said Wednesday it found the remains of an aborted baby at about 17 weeks gestation discarded in dumpster behind Ohio Women’s Center (NEOWC) abortion clinic. The clinic, which has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, denied that it improperly disposed of fetal remains.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Parents face dilemma in states that ban school mask mandates

In June, Tempe mother Kammy Pany was disappointed to learn the Arizona House passed a measure that would prohibit all school districts and charter schools from requiring masks. After being home for a year, her three elementary school-aged children were excited to return to lessons in person this fall. But...

Comments / 1

Community Policy