Ohio Law Says Providers Can Deny Care to LGBTQ+ Patients If They Object on Moral Grounds
Another state is making it harder for LGBTQ+ patients to access healthcare. Ohio lawmakers snuck a provision into a 2,400-page budget bill at the eleventh hour that allows doctors to deny healthcare to members of the LGBTQ+ community if they object on religious, ethical, or moral grounds. Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed the bill into law, creating an uproar among advocates for the queer community.scrubsmag.com
Comments / 1