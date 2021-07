The Hawks’ remarkable run through the playoffs came to an end with a 118-107 loss to the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night. The Hawks trailed by as many as 22 points, but trimmed their deficit with six points with three and a half minutes remaining. Alas, another comeback for the ages was not to be. The Bucks won the series 4-2 and advance to the NBA Finals.