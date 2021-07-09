Bedford Chamber of Commerce Hosting “Buy Indiana” Expo at French Lick in August, registration is open

BEDFORD – The 2021 Buy Indiana Expo, hosted by the Bedford Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for. August 31, 2021 at the French Lick Resort & Casino. The purpose of the Buy Indiana Expo is to align Hoosier companies with unique opportunities to expand their business through contracts with Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane (NSWC Crane). The Buy Indiana Expo will feature breakout sessions and workshops to educate vendors on how to conduct business with the federal government. Other events include a golf outing on August 30th at the Donald Ross Golf Course and a trade show on August 31st.