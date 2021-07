UPDATE: This article was updated at 2:05 am GMT on 17 July. Anonymous is back! And this time, they are bringing a new token with them. Or, so it would seem. Dubbed Anon Inu, the infamous hacker group – Anonymous – is in the news today after it allegedly announced its intent to “wage a war against China and Elon Musk” with its new token. Although the two seem like an odd pairing to have as rivals, Anonymous has its own reasons.