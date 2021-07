Beautiful Raven can be shy at first, but once she becomes comfortable, she is outgoing, fun and playful with toys. Raven seems to be a smart dog who understands what you’re saying or asking of her! She knows sit, down and she shakes with both paws. Raven is easy to walk on leash and has good indoor manners. What a doll! Ms. Raven is 2 years old and 70 pounds. You can learn more about her at mendoanimalshelter.com While you’re there, check out all of our canine and feline guests, our services, programs, events, and updates. For information about adoptions, please call 707-467-6453.