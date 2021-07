You might call Derek Carson a legacy. In many organizations, a person is a legacy because their parent, sibling or other relative was also a member of that organization. Carson, who became the ninth chief of the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department July 1, is not the only person of his family to serve that department. His great uncle, Charlie McCuiston, was a charter member of the department in 1952. Carson himself has been a firefighter with the department since his junior firefighter days as a 16-year-old in 1999.