8 best brokerages ranked by independent advisers: J.D. Power

Frontline hotel staff did not have an easy job during the past year. Tasked with enforcing mask mandates, reminding guests which services were temporarily unavailable due to the pandemic and putting their own health at risk daily, these workers still managed to keep guests happy. The hotel industry overall maintains a strong overall customer satisfaction score in the J.D. Power 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study. But now that the pandemic is waning, hotel guests have made it clear they want breakfast and other hotel amenities.