8 best brokerages ranked by independent advisers: J.D. Power
Which broker-dealers provide financial advisers who operate independently with the most satisfaction? J.D. Power set out to answer that question with its 2021 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study, based on responses from 3,029 advisers, both independent and employee, conducted from January through April. The firms were assessed on a 1,000-point scale based on six factors, including compensation, leadership and culture, operational support, products and marketing, professional development and technology.www.investmentnews.com
