Thomas Wonders

WONDERS - Thomas "Tom" J., 78, Geistown, died July 8, 2021 in Johnstown at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital. Born March 22, 1943, in Johnstown, son of the late George and Magdalene Wonders. Survived by loving wife of 53 years, Marian, sons and best friends Todd, Johnstown, and Jeremy, Chambersburg. Also survived by devoted brother John Patrick, husband of Agnes Wonders, Virginia Beach, and loving sister Mary Kay, wife of Chris Horoszewski, Virginia Beach, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was a devoted husband and father. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Tom continued to work in higher education his entire career serving his alma mater through entrepreneurial leadership at the Johnstown campus. There, he played an integral role in the development of this thriving campus through facility growth and expansion in student enrollment and supporting services. He served his country in the United States Air Force, with rank as staff sergeant, in the Vietnam War. Tom enjoyed discussion about politics and current events. He was an avid fan of University of Pittsburgh athletics and the Pittsburgh Steelers. A gentle giant, he will be deeply missed by his family. At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing. He was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Geistown, where a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Henderson Funeral Home, East Hills. www.hendersonfuneralhome.com.