Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Thomas Wonders

The Tribune-Democrat
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWONDERS - Thomas "Tom" J., 78, Geistown, died July 8, 2021 in Johnstown at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital. Born March 22, 1943, in Johnstown, son of the late George and Magdalene Wonders. Survived by loving wife of 53 years, Marian, sons and best friends Todd, Johnstown, and Jeremy, Chambersburg. Also survived by devoted brother John Patrick, husband of Agnes Wonders, Virginia Beach, and loving sister Mary Kay, wife of Chris Horoszewski, Virginia Beach, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was a devoted husband and father. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Tom continued to work in higher education his entire career serving his alma mater through entrepreneurial leadership at the Johnstown campus. There, he played an integral role in the development of this thriving campus through facility growth and expansion in student enrollment and supporting services. He served his country in the United States Air Force, with rank as staff sergeant, in the Vietnam War. Tom enjoyed discussion about politics and current events. He was an avid fan of University of Pittsburgh athletics and the Pittsburgh Steelers. A gentle giant, he will be deeply missed by his family. At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing. He was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Geistown, where a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Henderson Funeral Home, East Hills. www.hendersonfuneralhome.com.

obituaries.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Obituaries
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Johnstown, PA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Steelers#St Benedict#Catholic Church#Henderson Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Afghans who helped US being evacuated to Virginia Army base

About 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. government will be evacuated to a military base in Virginia along with their families pending approval of their visas, the Biden administration said Monday as the administration rapidly moves to complete the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Members of Congress have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy