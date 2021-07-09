NBA Finals: Everything Devin Booker said after Phoenix Suns' Game 2 win over Milwaukee Bucks
The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 NBA Finals series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks with a 118-108 win Thursday at Phoenix Suns Arena, where former Kentucky Wildcats guard Devin Booker scored a team-high 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting — including 7 for 12 from long range — while grabbing five rebounds and dishing six assists in 44 minutes. Booker followed up a 27-point performance in the Suns' 118-105 Game 1 victory against the Bucks with another standout effort, and second-year head coach Monty Williams took notice.247sports.com
