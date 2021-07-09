Cancel
GlobalPlatform ISO 17065-accredited to issue cybersecurity certifications

By Alessandro Mascellino
biometricupdate.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStandard certification organization GlobalPlatform has been found compliant with the ISO/IEC 17065 by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). The move recognizes the efficacy and security of GlobalPlatform’s three certification schemes: functional, secure element (SE) security, and trusted execution environment (TEE) security, respectively. The latter two are the hardware environments in which on-device biometrics are typically stored and processed.

www.biometricupdate.com

