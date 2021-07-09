GlobalPlatform ISO 17065-accredited to issue cybersecurity certifications

The role of cybersecurity has never been more prevalent than it is today. Safeguarding controlled government and military data from unauthorized disclosure is not only critical to our national security but also to economic freedom. Up until now, companies that process sensitive government data, whether directly or as a sub-contractor, have only been required to self-attest as to their knowledge of relevant regulatory requirements. In many aspects, self-attestation has proven unsuccessful as evidenced by notable breaches of critical government information in both the public and private sector. Over the past few years, data breaches, ransomware attacks and other cybercrimes have only continued to climb.