Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Where Is Anne Frank? review – Holocaust diary imaginatively rebooted for the YA generation

By Peter Bradshaw
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ne0hz_0asEMwFd00
Where is Anne Frank? directed by Ari Folman. Film still Photograph: Purple Whale Films

The story of Anne Frank and her diary is retold in this fervent, heartfelt and visually wonderful animated film from Israeli director Ari Folman, who made his name with the animated historical satire Waltz With Bashir in 2008 . This is a kind of reinvention or fantasy reboot, reading the story again through a contemporary lens and giving it a kind of YA identity; not inappropriate, given that Anne Frank was arguably the great ancestor of YA.

Folman’s conceit is to bring someone back to life in Amsterdam of the near future: not Anne, but the imaginary best friend to whom she addressed her diary entries: Kitty, the flame-haired confidante who was an amalgam of Anne herself and the spirited, gutsy idealised young women that she felt were typified by the Hollywood stars whose pictures she had up on her bedroom wall in the family’s cramped hiding place above her father’s office. (And incidentally, it never fails to move and amaze me that one of the celebrities she had up on her wall is the UK’s Princess Elizabeth.)

On a stormy evening, there is a night-at-the-museum scenario at the Anne Frank House, crowded with tourists by day. Kitty comes back from the ether, recomposed from the strands of ink that mysteriously float off the page from handwritten diary kept there. But the glass case is smashed, and Kitty takes the precious diary itself and goes on the run, not knowing what year it is, why she is there and most importantly, not aware of what has happened to Anne and her sister Margot. Posters advertising a reward for the stolen diary are plastered all over the city and Kitty finds herself befriending Amsterdam’s poorest and most marginalised: refugees who face deportation to their home countries.

I must confess that the ending to this subplot is a little bit naive, although Folman is always careful not to imply an exact equivalence between the refugees being taken away and the Frank family being taken away to the camps. But there are bold and startling visual compositions as Kitty ranges far and wide over the city, astonished at its alien modernity, and at the fact that the images of her pen-pal are everywhere, with theatres and buildings named after her. Folman pull off a coup by showing Anne’s birthday party and then showing Kitty creeping into the audience for a stage-play about this very event, and getting very angry about the things the modern world is getting wrong. And in her memory, the Nazi troops loom like giant dementors, and then, having read the accounts of Anne’s father Otto, the final terrible journey to the camps is conflated with visions of the underworld and the River Styx.

Kitty’s point, and by extension Folman’s point, is that by fetishising Anne Frank, the modern world is losing touch with her actual sentiments: that we should be kind and compassionate to each other. (Although of course Anne Frank, a private person writing a diary not intended for publication, could have no conception that she was giving us a message of any kind.) Folman has created richly imaginative storytelling which unselfconsciously mixes the historical, the contemporary and the supernatural.

• Where Is Anne Frank? screened on 9 July at the Cannes film festival.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Ari Folman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust#Diary#Cannes Film Festival#Israeli#The Anne Frank House#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Story Of Film: A New Generation’: Cannes Review

Who have been the innovators and trailblazers of cinema’s past decade? Irrepressible cineaste Mark Cousins offers his suggestions in The Story Of Film: A New Generation. The sequel to his landmark, fifteen-hour 2011 series traces a spider’s web of connections, comment and analysis as Cousins’ musings range around the world from Hollywood highlights to Bollywood dance-offs. The update makes an ideal curtain raiser for Cannes and should be welcomed by Cousins fans, festivals and further education establishments although the many choice clips cry out to be seen on a big cinema screen.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Where Is Anne Frank?’ Trailer: Ari Folman Returns With An Animated Take On Anne Frank’s Inspiring Story

The animated films of director Ari Folman aren’t what anyone would call family fun entertainment. Waltz with Bashir and The Congress are thought-provoking exercises that look at memory, war, and identity from a broad perspective, and they are both worth rewatching to pick up on more ideas. We’ll be able to say the same about Folman’s latest, Where Is Anne Frank?, which looks at the young girl’s story in a way that has never been done before.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Where Is Anne Frank’: The Past Speaks To The Present In Ari Folman’s Spellbinding Animated Revelation [Cannes Review]

A storm rages in Amsterdam, but that doesn’t deter visitors from lining up outside of the Anne Frank House to get a glimpse of her famous diary and gaze upon the rooms she once inhabited. A home address refashioned as a must-see tourist attraction for quick photos and perhaps some short-lived introspection. Outside its doors, a family of refugees becomes homeless when the inhospitable weather tears apart their makeshift shelter.
UEFAimdb.com

‘Evolution’: Kornel Mundruczó’s Drama Is A Misguided Three-Parter About The Legacy of the Holocaust [Cannes Review]

One should perhaps not read too much into the fact that the press screening of Kornel Mundruczó‘s “Evolution” was timed to coincide with the final of the UEFA European Football Championship. But if playing it to an inevitably thinned-out crowd is hardly a mark of confidence, the lack of faith is sadly well-placed: Mundruczó’s return to Cannes is just as messy as his 2017 Competition entry, “Jupiter’s Moon,” confused and glib and at times in even more dubious taste than that story of a refugee gifted with inexplicable, messianic superpowers.
MoviesStamford Advocate

'Evolution' Review: It's Two Steps Forward, One Step Back in Stunning Portrait of Holocaust Survivors

Building on what has come before, the opening act of Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber’s “Evolution” recalls a monologue from the Hungarian duo’s previous film, “Pieces of a Woman,” when a Holocaust-hardened Jewish matriarch played by Ellen Burstyn repeats the mythology of her own survival — the idea that she somehow chose to live when so many around her were murdered. She tells the story of being hidden under the floorboards as an infant, and how even the doctor considered her a lost cause: “He picked me up by my feet and held me up like a chicken and said, ‘If she tries to lift her head, then there’s hope.’”
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #3: The Velvet Underground, Val, Onoda, Cow, Where is Anne Frank

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's third video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the first part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground,” Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s “Val,” Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow” and Ari Folman’s “Where is Anne Frank.” Also contained in the footage embedded below are Chaz's interactions with Haynes and Arnold at their press conferences ...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Ari Folman on ‘Where Is Anne Frank’ and His Mother’s Role Behind the Scenes

"Somehow the meaning of Anne Frank has been lost and she’s now a name that’s put on buildings and as a tourist attraction," says the Israeli director. Thirteen years after he came to Cannes with Waltz With Bashir — which would go on to win a Golden Globe and land both Oscar and BAFTA nominations — Israeli director Ari Folman brings another lusciously animated, politically poignant and hugely ambitious feature to the South of France.
MoviesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

A Modern Take on Anne Frank’s Holocaust Saga Wows Cannes

In 2013, Justin Bieber created a media furor after he visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and wrote in the guestbook that he believed Anne “would have been a Belieber.” Eight years later, the “What Do You Mean” singer makes a very brief appearance, a delicious in-joke, in Ari Folman’s Where Is Anne Frank, a new animated film aimed at a family audience, which retells the story of the teenager from a modern perspective.
MoviesForward

A newly-animated Anne Frank for today’s Europe

“She’s the greatest spiritual treasure this country has produced since Rembrandt,” a modern-day Dutch policeman explains in Ari Folman’s “Where is Anne Frank,” which recently premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. He’s speaking to a little girl in 1940s clothing who is skating down a frozen canal in Amsterdam...
MoviesDeadline

‘Where Is Anne Frank’ Director Ari Folman On Adapting The Holocaust Victim’s Famous Diary: “We Forget That She Was a Real Person” – Cannes Studio

Screening Out Of Competition—to the bemusement of critics and its director alike—Ari Folman’s Where Is Anne Frank premiered to great acclaim at this year’s Cannes film festival. Adapted from the wartime memoir by the German-Dutch Jewish girl who died at the hands of the Nazis in 1945, Folman’s animated film uses The Diary Of Anne Frank as a starting point only, creating a dystopian futureworld in which Frank’s alter ego, Kitty, finds herself.
MoviesDeadline

‘Where Is Anne Frank’ Cannes Review: Powerfully Reimagined Animated Holocaust Film Should Make Strong Impact On Young Audiences

The story of Anne Frank and the remarkable diary she kept while spending two years with her family in hiding from Nazis in Amsterdam between 1942 and 1944, and who tragically died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, has been told in many forms since being published in 1947 by her father Otto Frank, the sole survivor of the immediate family. In 1956 it became a Broadway play, and famously as an Oscar winning film in 1959 from director George Stevens. There have been television shows, countless mountings of the play, and many other incarnations over the decades.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Holocaust survivor from LI tells how, like Anne Frank, she hid from Nazis

Rachel Epstein, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, said she feels a special connection with Anne Frank. On Sunday, Epstein, who lives if Roslyn, stood next to the memorial garden in Melville named for Frank and recounted how they were both young Jewish girls hiding from the Nazis during World War II, living in fear and depending on the brave actions of the families sheltering them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy