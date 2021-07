State Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) today encouraged citizens to take advantage of Tennessee’s new and traditional sales tax holidays which are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30th. The 16th annual tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1st; while a new sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food will remain in effect through the end of the day on Thursday, August 5th. The new holiday includes the qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores.