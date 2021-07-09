Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Copa America third-place game 2021 odds, picks, predictions: Expert reveals best bets for Colombia vs. Peru

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Colombia and Peru were painstakingly close to realizing their dreams of playing in the 2021 Copa America final, with Colombia losing to Argentina on penalty kicks and Peru being edged out by Brazil 1-0 in the semifinals. But both teams will look to finish the tournament on a high note with a win in the third-place game on Friday night. Peru brings an inspired attack to the table that has produced eight goals during Copa America 2021, while Colombia's defense has shined by allowing just five goals in six games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ospina
Person
Yerry Mina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Colombia#Peru#Expected Goals#Est Dio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAHawk Eye

Copa America Final: Brazil vs. Argentina odds, picks and prediction

The Copa America Final is set, and it will be a showdown between the two best South American teams in Argentina and Brazil. The match will kick off Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and will be played at Estadio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Below, we preview the Brazil vs. Argentina odds and lines, and make our best Copa America picks and predictions.
MLSCBS Sports

USWNT vs. Mexico odds, line, picks: Proven soccer expert reveals best bets for Monday's friendly

The United States Women's National Team has gone 43 consecutive matches without a loss, which is tied for the second-longest streak in program history. It is eight games away from matching the record mark of 51, which was set from December 2004-September 2007. The USWNT attempts to move a step closer on Monday, when it squares off against Mexico in the second international friendly between the two teams in the last five days. The USWNT defeated Mexico 4-0 on Thursday. Thursday's match is the USWNT's final tune-up before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Soccerchatsports.com

Colombia vs. Peru Live Stream: Watch Copa América Third-Place Match Online, TV, Time

Colombia and Peru have their Copa América journeys come to an end on Friday night in Brasilia, when the meet in the third-place game of the tournament. Few teams strive to play in a third-place match in any competition, but there is a medal on the line and a source of pride to bring back to World Cup qualifying when it resumes for the victor.
FIFABBC

Catch-up: Copa America third-place play-off - Colombia v Peru

Ten countries were split into two groups of five, with the top four from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. Hosts Brazil - third in Fifa's world rankings - got the tournament under way with a3-0 win against Venezuelain Brasilia. Both Argentina and Brazil finished top of their respective groups....
MLSCBS Sports

Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 odds, picks: Soccer expert reveals best bets for USMNT vs. Martinique

The young Americans are looking to make a statement on Thursday night when the United States faces Martinique in its second group-stage match at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in Kansas City. The USA lost to Mexico in the 2019 final and is trying to win the event for the seventh time. It opened this campaign with a routine 1-0 victory against Haiti, and a squad missing many of its star players wants to go bigger against Martinique. The Matinino opened the scoring Sunday against Canada, but the rust showed as the game wore on and the Canucks stormed to a 4-1 victory.
BasketballCBS Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Men's Basketball Tournament TV schedule, live stream, start times, group standings

The Tokyo Olympics will be taking place this summer and the USA Basketball Men's National Team will be looking to capture its fourth straight gold medal after finishing on top in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Team USA got off to a rough start in exhibition play, as they lost two consecutive games to Nigeria and Australia, and the rest of the countries that have qualified will do their best to continue to make things difficult for the United States.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham, Brighton eyeing Porto sensation Luis Díaz

Tottenham and Brighton are among clubs keen on Porto attacker Luis Díaz. AS says Roma, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Brighton are all interested in the Colombia international. Porto are prepared to listen to offers for Diaz this summer as they seek to balance their books. His agent Carlos Van...

Comments / 0

Community Policy