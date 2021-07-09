Copa America third-place game 2021 odds, picks, predictions: Expert reveals best bets for Colombia vs. Peru

The young Americans are looking to make a statement on Thursday night when the United States faces Martinique in its second group-stage match at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in Kansas City. The USA lost to Mexico in the 2019 final and is trying to win the event for the seventh time. It opened this campaign with a routine 1-0 victory against Haiti, and a squad missing many of its star players wants to go bigger against Martinique. The Matinino opened the scoring Sunday against Canada, but the rust showed as the game wore on and the Canucks stormed to a 4-1 victory.