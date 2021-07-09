Form 424B2 UBS AG

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.26.