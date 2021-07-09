Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Loan relief approved for more for-profit college students

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKUhM_0asELOiU00

The U.S. Education Department on Friday announced it will forgive student loans for more than 1,800 borrowers who attended a trio of for-profit colleges that made false recruiting claims and left many students unable to find jobs.

The Biden administration is erasing more than $55 million in debt for former students of Westwood College, the Marinello Schools of Beauty and the Court Reporting Institute. All three chains have been closed for years after facing accusations of fraud and deception in their advertising.

It is another step in the Education Department's effort to clear a backlog of claims in the borrower defense program, which offers loan forgiveness to students who were defrauded by their schools. Applications piled up when the Trump administration stalled the program while it rewrote the rules, leaving a current backlog of more than 100,000 pending claims.

“The department will continue doing its part to review and approve borrower defense claims quickly and fairly so that borrowers receive the relief that they need and deserve,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

He added that the new round of approvals should “serve as a warning to any institution engaging in similar conduct that this type of misrepresentation is unacceptable.”

Most of the newly approved claims are for former students of Westwood College, which had campuses across the country before its closure in 2015. The chain told students their course could be transferred to other colleges, but that often was not the case, the Education Department said. It left many students stuck starting their college careers all over again after they transferred.

The company also made false claims about a criminal justice program in Illinois, saying graduates could get jobs as police officers in the Chicago area, the department said. But many police agencies didn’t accept credits from Westwood, leaving many graduates to accept minimum wage jobs in other fields.

About 200 of the loan discharges are for the Marinello Schools of Beauty, which closed in 2016 after the federal government cut off its funding. The college had a history of failing to deliver the education it promised, the department said, in some cases leaving students without instructors for months. As a result, some cosmetology students never learned key skills like how to cut hair, and many had difficulty passing state licensing tests.

The department approved 18 claims from the Court Reporting Institute, which had locations in Washington, California and Idaho before shutting down in 2006. The college was found to have lied about the amount of time required to complete its training to become a court reporter. Only about 6% of students actually ended up graduating, the department found, and those who did took much longer than the college said it would.

Last month, the Biden administration erased student debt for more than 18,000 borrowers of the ITT Technical Institute, another defunct for-profit college. And it March, it cleared $1 billion in debt for former students of ITT and the Corinthian Colleges chain. In total, the administration has granted claims totaling $1.5 billion for nearly 92,000 borrowers.

The borrower defense program is among several targeted for an overhaul by the Biden administration as it seeks to undo Trump-era policies. Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued new rules meant to scale back loan forgiveness, which she said had become too easy to obtain.

DeVos also implemented a new formula that offered only partial loan relief even if claims were granted. Cardona rescinded that formula in March and said all borrowers granted relief would get their loans erased in full. The department held a hearing on the topic last month as it considers changing the rules.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
54K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Devos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Profit Education#Corinthian Colleges#For Profit Colleges#Student Loans#Westwood College#Itt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
CollegesNBC Connecticut

Only 25% of Those With Student Loans Went to Graduate School—But They Owe Around 50% of All Student Debt

When many people think of the student debt crisis, they think of jaw-dropping six-figure debt totals. But "many of those big numbers end up being outliers or they're grad students who have accumulated [debt] based on continuing their education," says Rick Castellano, vice president of corporate communications for Sallie Mae. He says undergraduate college students rarely borrow over $100,000.
POTUSWashington Post

Education Dept. shows limits of pandemic relief by fighting borrowers in bankruptcy

The Education Department is routinely contesting requests for bankruptcy discharges from people deep in debt and short on resources, according to court documents. Consumer advocates say the practice runs counter to the Biden administration’s interest in helping distressed borrowers and undermines the department’s effort to reform its restrictive bankruptcy policy.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Tax Refund Offsets For Student Loans Set To Resume

If you have federal student loans, you already know the government has paused monthly payments and interest on eligible loans several times now, only to extend the deferment through September 30, 2021 as part of a COVID relief plan. This move has been a godsend for people who may have been out of work during the pandemic, as well as those who saw their incomes drop due to a decrease in work hours or any other reason.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Biden administration wipes out more student loan debt

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge student loans totaling $55.6 million by students who attended troubled schools like Westwood College, Marinello Schools of Beauty, and the Court Reporting Institute. This...
CollegesFairfield Sun Times

Busting Some Student Loan Myths

In the current political climate, arguing against free college and student-loan cancellation doesn’t make you very popular among a particular crowd. But one thing that’s clear is that many people are upset about loans but don’t know how they work. Multiple misconceptions surround student debt and college finance that make people more upset than they need to be, which can lead to poor decision-making when it comes to education or finances. So let’s clear up a few things.
CollegesPosted by
Forbes

Private Student Loans Can Be Discharged In Bankruptcy, Court Tells Navient

A new court ruling says that private student loans can be discharged in bankruptcy. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of a student loan borrower who sought student loan cancellation for his private student loans. Here’s what happened.
POTUSCNBC

Student loan borrowers may get more time without having to make payments

Currently, student loan bills are scheduled to resume in October. But the debate over student loan forgiveness, and other changes, may lead to borrowers having more time before payments restart. Signs are mounting that student loan borrowers could get more time before they need to resume their payments. For more...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Could Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, Even If Unemployment Benefits And The Eviction Moratorium End

Student loan payments may be delayed beyond September 30, even if unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium are ending. Here’s what you need to know. Student loan borrowers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and now some members of the U.S. Department of Education are all lobbying President Joe Biden to extend student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021. Currently, the following student loan relief is set to expire on that date:
Boston, MABoston Globe

A truly progressive student loan policy

There’s no doubt that the United States faces a student loan debt crisis. But the problem would be addressed much more effectively — and progressively — by a series of reforms targeted at those who bear the brunt of the crisis than by providing most borrowers with up to $50,000 in debt forgiveness.
CollegesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Managing college debt after loan forgiveness is lifted

MILWAUKEE - While the coronavirus pandemic brought student loan forgiveness for some, reality will soon set in, as many students are trying to manage college debt. Finances are being affected, and there are ways to rebound and save. Graduation and the excitement of achievement sometimes comes with trepidation regarding the...
Economyfox10phoenix.com

How to find student loans without a cosigner

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. Some private lenders offer student loans without...
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

Sen. Warren says borrowers can 'breathe a sigh of relief' after major servicer drops out of federal student loan program

This story has been updated to include a statement from the Education Department. The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) — a national student loan servicer that has been criticized for failing to forgive the debts of public servants — is planning to exit the federal student loan servicing business in December of this year.
EducationClayton News Daily

Student loan borrowing

POLL: What should be done to provide relief for student loan borrowers?. This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

If Biden Extends Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, Here Are 5 Options

If Biden extends student loan relief beyond September 30, here are 5 options. Here’s what you need to know—and what it means for your student loans. Student loan relief is expected to end on September 30, 2021. However, student loan borrowers and members of Congress alike are asking President Joe Biden to use executive authority to extend student loan relief to a later date. A recent survey found that 90% of student loan borrowers say they’re not ready to start paying student loans on October 1. Others say that there has been 18 months of student loan relief as well as student loan cancellation. What will Biden do regarding student loan relief?

Comments / 0

Community Policy