England v Italy Euro 2020 final: No egos allowed makes this England camp different - Rio Ferdinand
I've never had so much confidence in England at a tournament as I've had during Euro 2020, and the same applies for Sunday's final. I fancy us strongly against Italy. I was hopeful about our chances before we even started this journey but, by watching each step we've taken, that turned into genuine belief we could go all the way - I was quite relaxed before we played Ukraine, and Denmark too.www.bbc.co.uk
