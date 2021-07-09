Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

England v Italy Euro 2020 final: No egos allowed makes this England camp different - Rio Ferdinand

BBC
 8 days ago

I've never had so much confidence in England at a tournament as I've had during Euro 2020, and the same applies for Sunday's final. I fancy us strongly against Italy. I was hopeful about our chances before we even started this journey but, by watching each step we've taken, that turned into genuine belief we could go all the way - I was quite relaxed before we played Ukraine, and Denmark too.

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Italy#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand says some players from his generation at England 'sulked' if they weren't picked and praises the current squad of 'professionals' for buying into Gareth Southgate's way of thinking ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

Rio Ferdinand has lauded England's progress since the last World Cup saying that the current generation of players are 'professionals'. England are set to take part in their second-semi final in three years, when they face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday. Ferdinand believes their 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Russia,...
SoccerPosted by
The Conversation UK

Euro 2020 set England up for a strong World Cup in 2022

Following Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s save of Bukayo Saka’s penalty in the final moments of the Euro 2020 final, attention has been fiercely focused on the appalling and unacceptable racial abuse of the England players. Rightly so: we should all stand together with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, and the England team as they unite in an exemplary manner against all forms of racism.
Sports90min.com

Lee Carsley to replace Aidy Boothroyd as England Under-21 manager

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley is set to replace Aidy Boothroyd as head coach of England's Under-21s. The Under-21 side have been without a permanent manager since April, after a poor showing at the European Championships led to Boothroyd stepping down. It's a significant role, and there had been plenty of speculation over who the next boss would be.
Soccervavel.com

Euro 2020 Player Ratings: Which England star shone the brightest?

After an outstanding team performance at this summer's European Championships, it wasn't to be for Gareth Southgate and his men. England reached their first competitive final for 55 years – and this side can hold their heads high after writing their own history. Football didn't quite come home, but each...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020: Potential England v Italy final could see Wembley Stadium at ‘90,000 capacity’

A potential England versus Italy final in the Euro's could see a full crowd at Wembley Stadium, it has been reported.According to the i, 90,000 fans could watch Gareth Southgate's side take on Roberto Mancini’s Italy.Government sources told the paper a packed stadium "cannot be ruled out" if England reach their first final in over 50 years. More than 60,000 fans attended Wembley on Tuesday evening for Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain, in what was said to be the biggest sporting attendance in the UK since the start of the pandemic. Just over 40,000 spectators were in...
Soccerskiddle.com

Euros Semi Finals on the Rooftop - England V Denmark

5:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) England in the Quarter Finals - Due to popular demand, Heaven our rooftop space will open on Wednesday 7th July. Join us in Heaven at Hotel Football and get close to the action for the semi finals of the EUROS 2020. We will be...
Soccerskiddle.com

Euros 2021 - Final - England v Italy

8:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:30pm) This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Tickets will sell out so grab them now, each ticket includes 2 pints of Amstel and a guaranteed seat to watch the match. Tables will be pre...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: England v Italy Euro 2020 final means Sunday episode of ITV show will be delayed

Love Island fans have questioned whether Sunday night’s show will be cancelled due to the Euro 2020 final.Following their success against Denmark on Wednesday (7 July) night, Gareth Southgate’s team will face off against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (11 July).The game will mark England’s first time at a final since winning the World Cup in 1966, with play kicking off at 8pm and airing simultaneously on ITV and BBC One.On Wednesday, ITV announced that they would be delaying that day’s episode of Love Island by an hour to a 10pm start in hope of the...
SoccerBBC

England v Italy: Eight rounds, 104 answers - the bumper Euros final quiz

And then there were two. After 50 games, 1,218 shots and 140 goals, England and Italy are the last teams standing in Euro 2020. From Euro 2020 so far to the Three Lions' previous meetings with the Azzurri, we've put together a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test before Sunday's final at Wembley.
Worldskiddle.com

England v Italy on the Terrace

5:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 6:00pm) England v Italy on the terrace at Marine Street. Guarantee your seat for £10 per person. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Leave a review of this event ». View more events at...
UEFAThe Independent

Where to watch the Euro 2020 final - screenings, cinemas and more for England V Italy

There was cause for celebration on Wednesday as England beat Denmark 2-1 in its latest UEFA Euro 2020 game and earned a spot in the tournament’s final. The easing of coronavirus restrictions means outdoor and indoor venues are back open and ready for business and there’s no better place to get in on the kind of buzz that only an England game could generate, than your local big screen venue.
UEFABBC

Euro 2020 final: Uefa opens investigation into events at Wembley

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings into security breaches at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates for Sunday's showcase event. Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate fans and said the security team had "never seen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy