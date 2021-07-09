England v Italy Euro 2020 final: No egos allowed makes this England camp different - Rio Ferdinand

A potential England versus Italy final in the Euro's could see a full crowd at Wembley Stadium, it has been reported.According to the i, 90,000 fans could watch Gareth Southgate's side take on Roberto Mancini’s Italy.Government sources told the paper a packed stadium "cannot be ruled out" if England reach their first final in over 50 years. More than 60,000 fans attended Wembley on Tuesday evening for Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain, in what was said to be the biggest sporting attendance in the UK since the start of the pandemic. Just over 40,000 spectators were in...