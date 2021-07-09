A Modern Take on Anne Frank’s Holocaust Saga Wows Cannes

The story of Anne Frank and the remarkable diary she kept while spending two years with her family in hiding from Nazis in Amsterdam between 1942 and 1944, and who tragically died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, has been told in many forms since being published in 1947 by her father Otto Frank, the sole survivor of the immediate family. In 1956 it became a Broadway play, and famously as an Oscar winning film in 1959 from director George Stevens. There have been television shows, countless mountings of the play, and many other incarnations over the decades.