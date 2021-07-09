A Modern Take on Anne Frank’s Holocaust Saga Wows Cannes
In 2013, Justin Bieber created a media furor after he visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and wrote in the guestbook that he believed Anne "would have been a Belieber." Eight years later, the "What Do You Mean" singer makes a very brief appearance, a delicious in-joke, in Ari Folman's Where Is Anne Frank, a new animated film aimed at a family audience, which retells the story of the teenager from a modern perspective.
