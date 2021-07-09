Larry “Wheels” Williams Will Make His Return to Powerlifting in September 2021
Larry “Wheels” Williams has received a lot of attention over the last several months because of his affiliation with arm wrestling. He lost his match at “King of the Table” to Alex Toproll back in May, but his journey and effort led to him receiving new followers from the sport. They may not know that Wheels’ roots were from the world of powerlifting. He will be showcasing those roots now because he plans to return to the platform later this year.barbend.com
