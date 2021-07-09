Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Larry “Wheels” Williams Will Make His Return to Powerlifting in September 2021

By Roger Lockridge
barbend.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry “Wheels” Williams has received a lot of attention over the last several months because of his affiliation with arm wrestling. He lost his match at “King of the Table” to Alex Toproll back in May, but his journey and effort led to him receiving new followers from the sport. They may not know that Wheels’ roots were from the world of powerlifting. He will be showcasing those roots now because he plans to return to the platform later this year.

barbend.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arm Wrestling#Farmingdale#Long Island#Wheels#Bench Press#Open Powerlifting#The Rps North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
10TV

WWE returning to Columbus with 'Extreme Rules' PPV in September

Professional wrestling is returning to Columbus this fall. WWE will host Extreme Rules on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Nationwide Arena. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. This will be WWE's first show in Columbus since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled a show last April.
Modesto, CAdancingastronaut.com

Wheels up: Dirtybird Campout to make triumphant return with 2021 lineup featuring Boys Noize, Tiga, and more

The famed Dirtybird Campout, set in Modesto, California, is back and better than ever. Featuring a lineup full of the best in house and “tech-funk,” the festival will return to Modesto’s Reservoir Campgrounds from October 15 – 17, and in Dirtybird tradition, the collective is bringing a healthy dose of label affiliates and friends. To be set across two stages, Dirtybird Campout’s 2021 iteration features a stacked lineup including label head Claude VonStroke, Boys Noize, Walker and Royce, VNSSA, Damien Lazarus, Justin Jay, and Tiga, to name just a few.
WWEPWMania

Impact Wrestling Teases The Arrival Of Former WWE Star

A vignette aired teasing the arrival of “The Drama King” during Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event. There wasn’t a name given, but former WWE star Aiden English (now going by Matt Rehwoldt) is referred to as “The Drama King” on Twitter. English was released by WWE in April 2020 due to...
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Tumbl Trak Stunt Double Cheerleading Trainer

Meet the Tumbl Trak Stunt Double: a cheerleading trainer that helps you develop strength and improve your technique. It lets athletes make corrections in shaping and stunt timing /progression. It has a steel upper body crossbar with a swivel foot attached. You can use this to test your core strength...
SoccerCumberland Times-News

This Date in Sports, July 16

1920 — Babe Ruth breaks his season record of 29 homers with his 30th, leading the New York Yankees past the St. Louis Browns, 5-2. Ruth ends the season with 54. 1920 — The United States sweeps Australia in five matches to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1913. The U.S. team is made up of Bill Tilden and Bill Johnston.
Buffalo, NYWIVB

Corporate Challenge returning in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Corporate Challenge race is returning to Delaware Park in September. This year’s race, which will be the 40th Corporate Challenge in the Queen City, will happen on September 23. The last race was held in 2019, when more than 13,000 runners and more than 400...
WWEPosted by
700WLW

WWE returning to Cincinnati in September

( Cincinnati, OH ) - For the first time in over two years, World Wrestling Entertainment is coming back to Cincinnati. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept WWE off the road since March of 2020, but now that many COVID-19 restrictions have been eased across the country, WWE is heading back out on tour starting next Friday July 16th.
Fitnessbarbend.com

Team USA Weightlifter Mattie Rogers Hits 110-kilogram Push Press, Then Busts a Move

Team USA member Mattie Rogers will represent the USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where she will compete in the 87-kilogram class. The Games kick off on July 23, 2021, and her division is scheduled to compete on Aug. 2, 2021. With only a few weeks before stepping onto the world stage, Rogers took to her Instagram page to share a video of her push pressing 110 kilograms (242.5 pounds).
CelebritiesPopculture

Watch: Paige Spiranac Competes in Hot Dog Eating Contest

Paige Spiranac was looking to be the next Joey Chestnut to celebrate the 4th of July. On Sunday, the 28-year-old former golf pro and social medial personality competed in a hot dog eating contest. The video was posted on Points Bet USA, and Spiranac attempted to eat as many hot dogs as she could in 10 minutes.
Workoutshotnewhiphop.com

Method Man Shows Off Impressive Bench Press Workout On IG

Method Man showed off his chest day workout on Instagram, Wednesday, featuring 12 reps of an incline bench press with 100 pounds dumbells. The 50-year-old Wu-Tang Clan rapper has been active on his social media in recent months keeping fans updated on his fitness routine. “Hundos,” Method Man wrote in...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With Major AEW News

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax ‘Quitting’ Message Stuns WWE Fans

Update: Nia Jax later stated to a concerned fan: ““Oh no! Just PURE GRATITUDE to everyone!!! Never taking anything for granted in life. Love you all so much [heart emoji x 7].”. WWE star Nia Jax has been heavily featured on Monday Night Raw and is one of the top...
NFLfrontproofmedia.com

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano Final Press Conference Quotes and Photos

SAN ANTONIO – WBC, WBA, and IBF world champion Jermell Charlo and WBO world champion Brian Castaño met face-to-face on Thursday at the final press conference to preview their undisputed 154-pound world championship showdown taking place this Saturday, July 17 live on SHOWTIME from AT&T Center in San Antonio in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
SportsTexarkana Gazette

This Day in Sports History

1920 — Babe Ruth breaks his season record of 29 homers with his 30th, leading the New York Yankees past the St. Louis Browns, 5-2. Ruth ends the season with 54. 1920 — The United States sweeps Australia in five matches to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1913. The U.S. team is made up of Bill Tilden and Bill Johnston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy