Yachats rolling up its sleeves…with the help of the Siletz Tribe…

The Yachats Demonstration and Community Garden (YDCG) is thankful to the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund for a grant of $4525 to complete replacement of one foot high wooden raised beds with new 2 foot high, 4 foot x 8 foot Durable GreenBeds™ with drip water systems for adaptive gardening in Yachats. The completion of these garden beds open more possibilities to gardeners with adaptive needs and to accommodate the aging population of gardeners from the community and Lincoln County Master Gardener Association™ (LCMGA)