American Transaction Processors Coalition (ATPC) announces that Jamie Walker, CEO of Elavon, will succeed Royal Cole of FIS as Chairman of the board. The board of directors unanimously voted Walker in as their new chairman during the organization’s second quarter board meeting in Miami, Florida. Walker joined Elavon in 2001 and has served as CEO since 2017. Elavon, which is part of U.S. Bank, is a leader in payments processing. Walker has led Elavon’s global growth in North America and throughout Europe, managing acquisitions and international expansion and assessing opportunities for strategic growth.