Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

EU finds potential link between heart inflammation and mRNA COVID shots

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

(Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, it said on Friday, stressing that the benefits of the shots outweighed any risks. The conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, must be listed as side-effects of the two mRNA...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mrna#Eu#Covid#Pfizer Biontech#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Ema#Johnson Johnson#The European Union#Eea#Cls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Moderna
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsBenzinga

EU Regulator Weighing Mix-And-Match, Boosters For COVID-19 Shots

European Medical Agency (EMA) made no definitive recommendations on mixing schedules of COVID-19 vaccines with doses from different manufacturers, saying it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster shot would be required. However, EMA did say both doses of two-shot vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)...
Industryphillyvoice.com

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently – and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July, the Delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
Worldwcn247.com

EU likely to decide on Moderna COVID shot for kids next week

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A top official at the European Medicines Agency says a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week. If approved, it would be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. At a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the EU drug regulator’s head of vaccines strategy, said its expert committee is currently evaluating Moderna’s application to extend the use of its coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12-17. He said a decision was expected by the end of next week.
Medical Scienceq957.com

Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said on Friday. In a statement, the WHO said that reports of two rare conditions –...
Public Health740thefan.com

EU evaluates arthritis drug to treat COVID-19 patients with pneumonia

(Reuters) -The European medicines regulator said on Monday it is evaluating an application to use arthritis drug, Kineret, to treat COVID-19 in adult patients with pneumonia who are at risk of developing severe respiratory failure. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it will assess data including results from two ongoing...
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

Heart inflammation link to Pfizer and Moderna jabs

Heart inflammation is a "very rare" side-effect of the Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, according to regulators in Europe. The European Medicines Agency said the side-effects were more common in younger men. The medicines safety body said the benefits of Covid vaccines continue to far outweigh any risks.
Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna may be linked to a rare kind of heart inflammation, according to the European Medicines Agency.

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Possibly Linked to Rare Heart Inflammation: European Drug Regulator. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a warning on Friday that Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccinations may be related to a rare heart inflammatory disorder, but that the benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks. Following a...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of potential imaging and therapeutic targets for severe inflammation in COVID-19 patients

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been spreading worldwide with rapidly increased number of deaths. Hyperinflammation mediated by dysregulated monocyte/macrophage function is considered to be the key factor that triggers severe illness in COVID-19. However, no specific targeting molecule has been identified for detecting or treating hyperinflammation related to dysregulated macrophages in severe COVID-19. In this study, previously published single-cell RNA-sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells from thirteen COVID-19 patients were analyzed with publicly available databases for surface and imageable targets. Immune cell composition according to the severity was estimated with the clustering of gene expression data. Expression levels of imaging target molecules for inflammation were evaluated in macrophage clusters from single-cell RNA-sequencing data. In addition, candidate targetable molecules enriched in severe COVID-19 associated with hyperinflammation were filtered. We found that expression of SLC2A3, which can be imaged by [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose, was higher in macrophages from severe COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, by integrating the surface target and drug-target binding databases with RNA-sequencing data of severe COVID-19, we identified candidate surface and druggable targets including CCR1 and FPR1 for drug delivery as well as molecular imaging. Our results provide a resource in the development of specific imaging and therapy for COVID-19-related hyperinflammation.
Sciencephillyvoice.com

The mRNA technology used in COVID-19 shots may yield a more effective flu vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna utilize synthetic messenger RNA, a technology that was considered experimental prior to the pandemic. With the shots successfully reducing the risk of illness, researchers now are considering applying it to the fight against other viruses, including influenza. In the COVID-19 vaccines, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy