Watch: Potential Mid-First Round Target Sharife Cooper's Combine Interview

Playmaking comes at a premium in the NBA, which makes Sharife Cooper a candidate for a potential steal in the middle of the first round.

Though he struggled to shot from beyond the arc, Cooper is an excellent passer and has the ability to finish at the rim.

He averaged 20.2 points and 8.1 assists per game as a freshman at Auburn despite only shooting 22.8 percent from deep.

However, Cooper was a 82.5 percent free throw shooter, giving a little bit of hope that he can work out his shooting mechanics and become a respectable 3-point shooter.