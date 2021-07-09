‘Where Is Anne Frank’: The Past Speaks To The Present In Ari Folman’s Spellbinding Animated Revelation [Cannes Review]

The impish, mischievous air of Juliette Binoche is one of the qualities which mark her as one of the most vivid and interesting actresses working today. The star has mastered the art of deploying a sort of disarming silliness whenever things get too serious, with flashes of humor that only make whatever character she is playing seem that much more alive and real. This talent was recently put to most satisfying use in Claire Denis’ “Let The Sunshine In,” where she allowed audiences to both feel for her desperate character and laugh at her sometimes slightly delusional ideas. This quality was also central to Safy Nebbou’s “Who You Think I Am,” although in a more subdued and naturalistic form — but that film also flipped this joie de vivre on its head to show its damaging and dangerous potential. Emmanuel Carrère’s “Between Two Worlds,” premiering at this year’s Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes, takes it further still.