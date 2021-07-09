Cancel
Pfizer, BioNTech to seek booster approval as agencies downplay its necessity

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer’s and BioNTech today said that they have seen encouraging data in the ongoing booster trial of a third dose of the current BNT162b2 vaccine. Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant, which are 5 to 10 times higher than after two primary doses.

