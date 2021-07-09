Pfizer, BioNTech to seek booster approval as agencies downplay its necessity
Pfizer’s and BioNTech today said that they have seen encouraging data in the ongoing booster trial of a third dose of the current BNT162b2 vaccine. Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant, which are 5 to 10 times higher than after two primary doses.drugstorenews.com
