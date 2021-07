Gordon Ramsay is far more than his television shows. The celebrity chef has a number of restaurants that range from fine dining to casual. Born in Scotland and reared in Shakespeare's hometown of Straftord-upon-Avon in England's West Midlands, Ramsay once had aspirations of becoming a famous footballer. He worked with some of the world's most celebrated culinary names, including French luminaries Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon, before becoming head chef of Aubergine in London, which earned two Michelin stars under his guidance before closing in 2010.