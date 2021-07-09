Bridgewater hiring Registrar of Voters

The Town of Bridgewater has immediate job openings for the Registrar and/or Assistant Registrar of Voters for both the Democrat and Republican parties. These are part-time positions that require some initial training and computer skills. Qualified individuals must be appointed by their respective parties. The Registrar is responsible for voter education, organizing and conducting the annual canvass of voters, maintaining the accuracy of the registry list, updating voter files, preparing department budgets, training election officials, ensuring the proper maintenance of voting tabulators in preparation for their use at elections, training the head moderator to tally the election results and submitting the results to the Town Clerk.