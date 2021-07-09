Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgewater, CT

Bridgewater hiring Registrar of Voters

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 8 days ago

The Town of Bridgewater has immediate job openings for the Registrar and/or Assistant Registrar of Voters for both the Democrat and Republican parties. These are part-time positions that require some initial training and computer skills. Qualified individuals must be appointed by their respective parties. The Registrar is responsible for voter education, organizing and conducting the annual canvass of voters, maintaining the accuracy of the registry list, updating voter files, preparing department budgets, training election officials, ensuring the proper maintenance of voting tabulators in preparation for their use at elections, training the head moderator to tally the election results and submitting the results to the Town Clerk.

wlad.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, CT
Bridgewater, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Registrar#Wlad Newsroom#Democrat#Republican#The Town Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy