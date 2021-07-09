Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Mavericks interested in signing Spencer Dinwiddie this offseason

By David Akerman
Posted by 
Ahn Fire Digital
Ahn Fire Digital
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in signing point guard Spencer Dinwiddie this offseason. “The Daily News learned the Mavericks made their interest in Dinwiddie known and are a candidate to sign him in free agency,” wrote Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Dinwiddie is set to become...

ahnfiredigital.com

Comments / 0

Ahn Fire Digital

Ahn Fire Digital

Los Angeles, CA
25
Followers
712
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

NBA and NFL news, rumors, videos and schedule for sports fans across the globe.

 https://ahnfiredigital.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Dallas Mavericks#The New York Daily News#The Brooklyn Nets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAYardbarker

No one wants to play with Luka Doncic, Mavericks?

The prevailing wisdom over the past year has been that the Dallas Mavericks are a single piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. With Luka Doncic and one other star, most feel like Dallas would be unstoppable. Finding that second star, however, might not be as easy as anticipated.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing Mavs playmaker — but it’s not Luka Doncic

When Luka Doncic’s reported frustration with the Dallas Mavericks’ front office surfaced, there were some talks he should move to the New York Knicks. Even former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams said that it is “feasible.”. However, according to latest rumors, it is not Doncic that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Nets: Montrezl Harrell And No. 22 Pick For Spencer Dinwiddie

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets both fell way short of their ultimate goal, which is winning a championship. However, we all know that part of their struggles can be attributed to injury, as key superstars were injured for both teams. Both teams will also face some roster decisions in the offseason, as key non-superstar players on both teams will be entering free agency.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Spencer Dinwiddie delivers strong message to Nets ahead of free agency

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of decisions to make in the offseason after coming up short of their goal of an NBA title. One of the biggest– if not the biggest decision– is regarding Spencer Dinwiddie, who is expected to generate a ton of interest in the free-agent market. In a recent interview with Howard Beck on The Crossover Pod, Dinwiddie had some interesting comments and put the ball in the Nets court, so to speak.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Spencer Dinwiddie addresses upcoming free agency

Typically, when an NBA player is asked about his upcoming free agency, he’ll respond in general platitudes rather than speaking openly about how he expects the process to play out. However, appearing on The Crossover with Howard Beck of SI.com (video link) after turning down his 2021-22 player option, Nets...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie gets roasted for bad tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Spencer Dinwiddie posted a tweet this weekend that may have earned him a spot on “Shaqtin’ A Fool.”. The Brooklyn Nets guard posed a hypothetical to fans on Saturday in which Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would be out for Game 6 of the NBA Finals due to health and safety protocols. Dinwiddie asked if Khris Middleton would win Finals MVP if the Bucks managed to get the victory.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis is putting in work this offseason

Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the LA Clippers. Kristaps Porzingis struggled in the series and was far from the star the Mavs gave up two first-round picks to acquire in 2019. He averaged just 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in the series. KP struggled on both ends of the floor as the Clippers went small.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks rumors: Nerlens Noel on team’s radar this offseason

Dallas Mavericks Nerlens Noel Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks traded for Nerlens Noel back in 2017. He proved he could be a starting center during the 2015-2016 season, but the Sixers also had Joel Embiid on their roster. Philly decided to deal Noel to Dallas for Justin Anderson, Andre Bogut, and two second-round picks. The Mavs secured a young talented center as they were just starting a rebuild.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Best free agent to sign at each position

Dallas Mavericks Maxi Kleber Kawhi Leonard Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks were forced to make two key moves before the offseason officially gets underway. The departures of Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle shook up the organization’s leadership, but the Mavs moved quickly to replace them. Nico Harrison is the team’s new general manager with Jason Kidd taking over as head coach. The Mavericks also added Dirk Nowitzki as a special advisor to join Mark Cuban and Michael Finley as the organization’s five decision-makers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Could Target Spencer Dinwiddie In Free Agency

The Dallas Mavericks lost in the first round of the playoffs once again, despite the best efforts of superstar Luka Doncic. The Mavericks desperately lacked scoring, as there was not a player on that roster that consistently put the ball in the basket aside from Doncic himself. Mark Cuban has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy