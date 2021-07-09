NYC Woman Shot in Face After Bullet Enters Apartment Window: Cops
Surveillance video shows the moments after a bullet was shot into the window of a Brooklyn apartment building, striking a 32-year-old woman, police said Friday morning. The victim was standing in the kitchen of her East New York apartment on Belmont Avenue having a conversation with her boyfriend, when she was suddenly struck by the gunfire through an open window, according to law enforcement sources. Police say the bullet hit the woman in her chin and cheek.www.nbcnewyork.com
