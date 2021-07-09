Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC Woman Shot in Face After Bullet Enters Apartment Window: Cops

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurveillance video shows the moments after a bullet was shot into the window of a Brooklyn apartment building, striking a 32-year-old woman, police said Friday morning. The victim was standing in the kitchen of her East New York apartment on Belmont Avenue having a conversation with her boyfriend, when she was suddenly struck by the gunfire through an open window, according to law enforcement sources. Police say the bullet hit the woman in her chin and cheek.

