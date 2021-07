Those of you who spent the weekend polishing your vintage VW with a diaper may not like it, but Volkswagen's most successful car in America, commercially speaking, is the Atlas. Indeed, if you took a survey of what Americans wanted with a car and built a vehicle tailored precisely to those recommendations, you'd probably wind up with something a lot like the Atlas: a premium-looking, spacious crossover with third-row seating and all-wheel drive that's still affordable.