How your investing portfolio can profit from the post-pandemic splurge
On Thursday, Ontario recorded its lowest Covid count since September. As the vaccine continues to roll out across the globe, it looks like Covid is officially on the way out. The last 12 months have seen investors scramble to adapt their investments in a time of uncertainty. With the world reopening, investors are left wondering how to, once again, pivot their portfolios. Should investors now simply resume their previous pre-pandemic positions?business.woonsocketcall.com
