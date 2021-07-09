Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Le Sueur County, MN

New Public Health director has broad background

New Prague Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLe Sueur County’s new Public Health Director Megan Kirby hit the ground running April 26th when she officially stepped into the position. “I was fortunate enough to have multiple weeks with our previous director, Cindy Shaughnessy, to train and learn the role a little more in depth,” stated Kirby, who has a background working in community health along with a Master's Degree in Public Health, a Bachelor's Degree in Community Health Education, and an Associate's Degree in Psychology.

newpraguetimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Le Sueur County, MN
Government
Le Sueur County, MN
Health
City
Le Sueur, MN
County
Le Sueur County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Public Health#The New Prague Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy