Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Nearly 600 rescued migrants disembark from charity boat in Italy

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZDxe_0asEJbvP00
Migrants sit onboard "Ocean Viking" ship as they wait to disembark, in Augusta, Sicily, Italy July 9, 2021. Claire Juchat/SOS MEDITERRANEE/Handout via REUTERS

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean disembarked on Friday in the southern Italian town of Augusta, in Sicily, after Rome-based maritime authorities agreed to give their ship a port.

The Ocean Viking vessel, operated by SOS Mediterranee, carried 572 people, including around 180 minors, after picking them up in six separate operations in Maltese and Libyan search and rescue areas, the European NGO said.

After asking the European Union to find a safe port for the migrants, the group said the situation onboard was deteriorating due to tension and exhaustion among those rescued.

"This news brings us relief and gives these people irrepressible joy," said Carlotta Sami, spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, referring to the Ocean Viking being able to dock.

SOS Mediterranee said all migrants would be tested for COVID-19 after disembarking the boat.

Migrant boat departures from North Africa towards Europe have picked up in 2021 after a decline in the previous few years and scores of people have died in recent weeks following shipwrecks as they tried to reach Italy.

Some 22,900 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year - many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East - compared with almost 7,700 in the same period last year, Interior Ministry data shows.

Several charity boats have been impounded in Italy in recent months after officials reported irregularities onboard.

Charity group MSF complained Italian authorities were using such inspections to prevent ships from returning to sea where many migrants die.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Rescue Team#Shipwrecks#Europe#Sicily#Italian#Maltese#Libyan#The European Ngo#The European Union#U N#Unhcr#Interior Ministry#Msf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Related
The Guardian

Scores dead as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 43 people have drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued, humanitarian organisation the Tunisian Red Crescent has said. The boat had set off from Zuwara, on Libya’s north-west coast, carrying migrants from Egypt,...
WorldGephardt Daily

43 migrants drown in Mediterranean after boat sinks near Tunisia

July 3 (UPI) — At least 43 migrants crossing to Italy from Libya drowned in a shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea off Tunisia, international aid officials said Saturday. The Tunisian Red Crescent said boat, which carried more than 120 migrants, tried crossing the Mediterranean and sank off the coast of Zarzis, the Tunisian press agency TAP reported.
Advocacymymixfm.com

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy

GENEVA (Reuters) -French medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Monday an MSF vessel that rescued hundreds of migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean last month has been detained in Italy, suggesting the seizure was politically motivated. Thousands of migrants embark each year on the crossing, often departing in small,...
WorldNew York Post

Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU to find it a port

ROME, July 6 – A charity group asked the European Union on Tuesday to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over recent days. Some 572 people, including 183 minors, are currently onboard the Ocean Viking vessel, the...
Europenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Italy rescues around 100 migrants in distress off Calabria

Rome — The Italian Coast Guard rescued around 100 migrants who were in distress overnight after their boat's engines failed while off the coast of the southern region of Calabria, local media reported on Tuesday. The passengers, including a pregnant woman and several children, were travelling in an old fishing...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

French police quell protest against COVID health passport rules

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Dozens of French police used tear gas to disperse a protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to require a COVID-19 vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month. Macron this week announced sweeping measures to fight...
Gloucester, MAPosted by
Shore News Network

40 fishermen rescued from charter boat stranded at sea

BOSTON — Coast Guard Station Gloucester rescued 40 people aboard the fishing charter Yankee Patriot II after a reported engine fire. At approximately 8:40 a.m., Station Gloucester received a call on Channel 16 the fishing charter, Yankee Patriot II, had a fire on board and requested immediate assistance. The station launched three of its assets, two 47-foot Motor Life Boats and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small. Gloucester Harbormaster also launched their asset to assist.
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Norfolk, VAMilitary.com

Looking to Be Prepared for a War in the Atlantic, NATO Launches New Command

If the United States and Russia ever go toe-to-to in the Atlantic, the battle will be fought out of Norfolk, Virginia. NATO on Thursday celebrated the official launch of Joint Force Command-Norfolk, the first such command to be located in North America. It joins similar NATO commands in Brunssum, Netherlands, and Naples, Italy.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.
Economy94.1 Duke FM

EU bars Britain from cross-border pact on civil courts

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union has barred Britain from joining a European accord for recognising civil court rulings, a move that could bump up costs for individuals and small companies seeking legal redress abroad. Britain’s membership of the accord, known as the Lugano Convention, ended in December last year...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Armenia gets aid boost from EU

The European Union has offered Armenia an aid package of over $3 billion, 62 percent more than previously promised, in the wake of fair elections and as the country tries to recover from defeat in the war with Azerbaijan last year. The new aid package will total 2.6 billion euros...
Lawdailyjournal.net

EU court: Poland’s disciplining of judges breaches EU law

BRUSSELS — The European Union intensified a legal fight with Poland and Hungary on Thursday over respect for fundamental human rights and the rule of law, which critics say are increasingly strained in the EU’s two leading eastern nations. The EU’s top court, the European Court of Justice, ruled Thursday...

Comments / 1

Community Policy