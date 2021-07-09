Oregon basketball too low in CBS Sports’ way-too early 2021-22 rankings

When Jim Harbaugh was hired by Michigan, everyone saw it as the perfect hire. He was coming home, he was extremely successful everywhere he'd been and he was poised to use Michigan's immense resources to make the Wolverines elite. That hasn't happened, but he has won nearly 70% of his games. When he was hired, most would've put him in the top five nationally among all coaches. Now, he's coming in a bit lower than that. Is it fair? We discuss...