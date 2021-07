Banana pudding is a Southern staple. But to make it in cake form, in a slow cooker no less? Now that's a dessert that's worthy of clutching your pearls. If this is the first time you're learning you can bake a cake this way, then welcome to the wonderful world of slow-cooked desserts. "I actually like making desserts in my crockpot, but don't like the gooey 'spoon cake' versions, so I've figured out how long a real cake consistency takes," says Angela Latimer, the brains behind this delicious banana pudding cake recipe.