Spectator Takes Swing of McIlroy’s Club at Scottish Open

As Rory McIlroy sank to his knees on the seventh fairway after hitting into a greenside bunker he didn’t look like the ‘luckiest guy in the world,’ as he was later to describe himself after another ever-fluctuating par round, more as if he were a football manager on the touchline letting off steam at errant charges. We all search for answers to the enigma of McIlroy’s seven year blank streak, as if the demons within must be burning the soles of his feet, but they are not. There are a couple of technical issues he’s addressing – "keeping the club face stable as it’s gone a bit flippy" or hitting with the body, not with the arms and hands – but essentially his karma is good, he is at one with the world.