Spectator Takes Swing of McIlroy’s Club at Scottish Open

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — A spectator has been escorted from the course at the Scottish Open after taking a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag and taking a few swings with it. The incident took place on the 10th tee where McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway at The Renaissance Club. Widely spread footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the head cover off McIlroy’s driver and then grab an iron from the bag. McIlroy was seen looking on in bemusement. The man was eventually escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy’s caddie. The European Tour says police are dealing with the matter.

