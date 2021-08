The world has been showering praise and support to Team USA gymnast Simone Biles over the last few days. The gymnast, who is considered a prodigy in the sport, recently came out and said she would withdraw from individual competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, sighting mental health concerns. Her move sparked a huge debate among sports fans and analysts about what constitutes strength in the field of sport. Many athletes across the world have come forward to share support for Biles, telling her that she will return to the world stage and find great success and that she is stronger for taking a stance for her mental health.