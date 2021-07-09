What If... ? Trailer Features New Look for Familiar Marvel Characters

Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for What If...?, a brand new animated series from Marvel, that opens up room for eternal possibilities in their cinematic universe. Starring all the familiar actors from the actual MCU including Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin, Michael B. Jordan and numerous others, What If...? is expected to take viewers through an entirely alternate realm of what they grew to know over the course of 23 different movies. On the other hand, there is no confirmation as to whether Tony Stark is voiced by Robert Downey. Jr, following the news that he will be parting ways with the massive set of films and piles of money. We can confirm, however, that Howard the Duck will be making his fourth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.