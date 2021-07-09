Cancel
What If... ? Trailer Features New Look for Familiar Marvel Characters

By Kristen Reid
Paste Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s newest series has a lot of questions. What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark? Or Peggy Carter took on the moniker Captain Carter? The animated What If…? explores the infinite dimensions and possibilities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first trailer for Marvel’s ambitious new animated series has just been...

Chadwick Boseman
#Tv News#Television Series#T Challa#Mcu#Marvel S Phase Four
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Loki's Sylvie Officially Surpasses the Hate Star-Lord Received in Avengers: Infinity War

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is forever altered following the shocking events that transpired during Loki's finale episode. Episode 6 fired on all cylinders, exceeded all expectations, and it surely left MCU fans at the edge of their seats. The finale saw Loki and Sylvie finally unravel the truth behind the Time Variance Authority which is apparently run by a man they refer to as "He Who Remains" aka a variant version of Kang the Conqueror, the franchise's next big bad.
TV Seriesthecheyennepost.com

Marvel Studios' What If...? | Official Trailer | Disney+

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If...?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.
TV SeriesSFGate

Marvel's 'What If?' Series Coming to Disney Plus in August, Drops New Trailer

Marvel Studios revealed that its first-ever animated series “What If?” will be released on Aug. 11, with new episodes dropping on Disney Plus every Wednesday. The animated series will rip the Marvel multiverse wide open, setting up unlimited possibilities for what fans could ultimately see. Each chapter of the 10-episode season will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been radically changed.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

What If…? Trailer and Poster Revealed by Marvel Studios

Disney+ today unveiled the new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios‘ What If…? showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series,...
Moviesmyblono.com

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ looks at alternate universes in the MCU [TRAILER]

Marvel Studios has started to explore the idea of the multiverse with Loki and we know they will continue that in the next Doctor Strange film. In their new series “What If…?” they will look at the possibilities if things happened differently in certain scenarios. While these episodes will have no affect on the current MCU and will be fun to what could’ve been.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Marvel Releases Trailer For Animated Series "What If...?", Featuring Michael B. Jordan & Chris Hemsworth

Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for What If...?, a brand new animated series from Marvel, that opens up room for eternal possibilities in their cinematic universe. Starring all the familiar actors from the actual MCU including Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin, Michael B. Jordan and numerous others, What If...? is expected to take viewers through an entirely alternate realm of what they grew to know over the course of 23 different movies. On the other hand, there is no confirmation as to whether Tony Stark is voiced by Robert Downey. Jr, following the news that he will be parting ways with the massive set of films and piles of money. We can confirm, however, that Howard the Duck will be making his fourth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesComicBook

New Marvel Legends Trailer Released For Black Widow

Marvel Legends released a new Black Widow trailer. Every one of the Disney+ series that have dropped was preceded by Marvel’s quick explainer series. Getting up to date on the various Avengers and their journeys have never been easier. Just pop on the streaming service and you’ve got 15 mins before you’re ready to hop into the latest MCU adventure in theaters or home. Black Widow is releasing on the 9th and Disney got in front of the questions about how best to prepare for Scarlet Johansson’s prequel film. There’s a ton riding on the film as global movie markets are hoping that the Marvel magic carries over to the box office and helps move things along.
TV SeriesThe Verge

Marvel’s What If…? gets a new trailer and an August 11th release date

Marvel’s What If...? is an animated series that promises to showcase alternate takes on the dozens of characters that make up the interconnected universe of movies and shows in the MCU. And now, thanks to a new trailer, we’ve got our best look yet at the upcoming show, which is set to debut on Disney Plus on August 11th.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow Actor Claims to Be the First X-Men Mutant in the MCU

We all know by now that Marvel don't always do things with a big reveal, and occasionally they like to slip something unheralded into their movies and series, such as the first appearance of a lowly version of Kang The Conqueror in the Loki finale. Now it seems that they could have delivered one of their most underhanded introductions to date - by introducing the MCU's first mutant in Black Widow.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki ending theory: Marvel has already revealed who will beat Kang

If Kang the Conqueror is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Thanos, who’s the franchise’s new Tony Stark?. In other words, who will be the hero capable of rising to defeat Kang? Loki Season 1 moves quickly to set up the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) as an immensely powerful villain, and the show’s nonchalant treatment of Thanos’ beloved Infinity Stones establishes that Kang’s time-traveling abilities and expertise makes him an even more dangerous force than the Mad Titan.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios is amazed at the reaction of fans to the new characters

Marvel Studios Phase 4 is introducing a host of new characters and they are being very well received by fans. Interestingly, everything released so far by Marvel Studios in this Phase 4 They are movies and series like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki Y Black widow that they have in common that they are carried out by characters that we have seen in many previous installments. But even so, they have added very interesting secondary that we hope will have more travel in the future such as Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius ( Owen Wilson), Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Red Guardian (David Harbor). There are also some characters that have already been confirmed for future projects such as Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) or Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Comments / 0

