Weight Loss

Valerie Bertinelli Slams Body Shamers for Commenting on Her Weight in Emotional Post: 'You're Not Being Helpful'

By Yana Grebenyuk
US Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot holding back! Valerie Bertinelli shut down online trolls in an emotional post about not commenting on other people’s weight. “Someone … decided to point out that I needed to lose weight. Because see, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day and I don’t have mirrors so I don’t see what’s become of me,” Bertinelli, 61, sarcastically said in an Instagram video on Thursday, July 8. “So I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight.”

