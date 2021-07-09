Valerie Bertinelli Slams Body Shamers for Commenting on Her Weight in Emotional Post: ‘You’re Not Being Helpful’

Valerie Bertinelli and Demi Lovato have been seen for the first time on the set of their upcoming show ‘Hungry’, rocking activewear while filming. Valerie Bertinelli, 61, and Demi Lovato, 28, are set to portray mother and daughter in an upcoming TV pilot, and the duo were spotted filming together in Los Angeles for the first time — see all the pics here. The Disney alum and the former sitcom star were all smiles as they filmed their new show Hungry outdoors, while rocking workout gear. Valerie is certainly no stranger to the small screen, having made a name for herself on One Day At A Time in the 1970s. Meanwhile Demi, who came out as nonbinary earlier this year, rose to fame on the Disney Channel.