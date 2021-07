Right off the top, I’m going to go ahead and tell you that there isn’t much in the Lenovo Chromebook 3 that is mind-blowing, ultra-impressive, or eye-catching. Those types of titles aren’t really what this Chromebook is about, after all, but when any Chromebook dives beneath the $200 price point, it turns heads. This particular one usually retails for $269, but we were able to snag one from Best Buy a week or so ago for $159. That’s insane and the price held for long enough that we just had to get one in the office and see what it is you can get from Lenovo for less than $200.