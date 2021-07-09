EPCOT Food and Wine Festival Menus, 3 Hotel Reopening Dates, and MORE Disney News!

The 2021 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival is just a week away, and today we have the full menu line-up for all of the Global Marketplace kiosks. There are more than 20 festival-exclusive global marketplaces opening July 15, and more opening October 1. In addition to all the classics and fan favorites, there are Seven new marketplaces for 202 - The Noodle Exchange (Near Traveler’s Café), Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina, The Rotunda Bistro (American Adventure Rotunda), The Swanky Saucy Swine (Near Disney Traders), the Brew-Wing at the EPCOT Experience, Lobster Landing (Near Mission: SPACE), and Mac & Eats (Near Mission: SPACE).