Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Laurens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN LAURENS AND DODGE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 109 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Gresston, or near Eastman...moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Eastman, Dubois, Gresston, Plainfield, Yonkers, Roddy and Godwinsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH