Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1209 PM CDT, the public and media continue to report flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell earlier this morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School, El Jardin Elementary School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, Gallegos Elementary School, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, North Brownsville Little League, Villa Pancho, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Southmost Elementary School, Lopez High School, Hanna High School, South Point, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch and Besteiro Middle School.