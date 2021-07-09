Cancel
Michigan Recalls 10,000 Cannabis Edibles: Chocolate Covert Cups Were Not Properly Tested

By Nina Zdinjak
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although states with legal recreational marijuana programs have been notably careful to ensure product safety, as with any industry, mistakes happen. This time, the state of Michigan recently recalled 10,000 cannabis-infused chocolate edibles dubbed Covert Cups, having discovered the products had not undergone adequate inspection after being manufactured in Bay City, reported MLive.

