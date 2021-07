Steve Irwin will never be forgotten thanks to his fearless antics on "The Crocodile Hunter." The wildlife guru died in a freak accident in 2006 when an eight-foot-wide stingray stabbed him in his heart, per Biography. Steve died when the stingray, usually considered placid, struck him "hundreds" of times in mere seconds. However, Steve's legacy lives on through his wife Terri Irwin and his children, Bindi and Robert Irwin on their hit show "Crikey! It's the Irwins." They now run the Australia Zoo and carry on with the important conservation work that he started.